About this product
Genetics: Hindu Kush X Purple Afghani
Indica / Sativa: 70% Indica
Average Test: 18-29% THC
Time To Flower: 56-63 days, Mid-September outdoor
Yield: 450 - 500 gr/m2 indoor, 650 - 700 gr/plant outdoor
Growing Notes: Squat, bushy plants with short internodal spacing will develop gooey hard buds and colas. As plants transition from vegetative growth to bloom, they will gradually take on lavender hues. Oversized fan leaves can be removed to allow for more light penetration. Cooler nighttime temperatures during late bloom will enhance rich, royal purple flowers and foliage to delight growers.
Flower Notes: Dense frosty purple buds
Flavor Profile: pungent earthy, lemon-pine, and hash
Terpene Profile: earthy, citrusy
Medical Effects: euphoria, stoned. However, relaxing. Sedative effects Aids in calming physical effects and appetite stimulation.
Breeder: Royal Queen Seeds
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.