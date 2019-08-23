About this product
Genetics: Cannatonic X Afghan Skunk
Indica / Sativa: 75% Indica
Average Test: 1% THC 16% CBD
Time To Flower: (6-8 weeks)
Average Yield: Average
Growing Notes: can be grown indoors or outdoors in a semi-humid, Mediterranean-like climate. In general, CBD strains are considered harder to cultivate and may not be the most user-friendly choice for a novice grower. Some best practices include protecting against overwatering and ensuring consistently warm soil in indoor environments.
About this strain
Remedy, a cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of mellow relaxation that differs greatly from the jarring experience induced by high THC strains. Patients looking to medicate without the pronounced head and body effects may turn to Remedy to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders. Growers hoping to cultivate this highly medicinal strain should allow a 6 to 8 week flowering time in indoor gardens.
Remedy effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
*Take $49 off your first order with exclusive code "Leafly22"!*
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.