About this product
Genetics: Chemdawg X OG Kush
Indica / Sativa: 70% Sativa
Average Test: 18-24% THC
Time To Flower: 55-60 days
Average Yield: Average
Flower Notes: mint shade of green and quite fluffy, boasting only a few orange hairs and tiny amber trichomes
Flavor Profile: Diesel, Skunk, Pine
Medical Effects: euphoric, happy, tingly. Aids with Pain, stress, depression
Breeder: Royal Choice Farm
About this strain
Rolls Choice by Royal Choice Farms is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross. Exhibiting a pungent bouquet of diesel, pine, and sour, skunky earth, Rolls Choice shows off its OG Kush and Chemdawg parentage. The strain’s effects range from cerebral to sedating depending on dosage, and works well for consumers seeking some relief from arthritis, ulcers, gastrointestinal distress, and minor pain due to inflammation. Rolls Choice won 7th place in “Top 10 Flowers” at the 2015 Emerald Cup.
Rolls Choice effects
About this brand
*Take $49 off your first order with exclusive code "Leafly22"!*
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.