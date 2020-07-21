About this product
Genetics: Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies X Face Off OG Bx1
Indica / Sativa: 50/50
Average Test: 18-27% THC
Time To Flower: 65 days
Average Yield: Average
Growing Notes: Samoas leans towards its indica heritage with faster flowering times, squat bushes, and broad fan leaves. Samoas reach full maturity in approximately 65 days and grow well in both indoor and outdoor environments.
Flower notes: At harvest, Samoas produce earthy green buds with streaks of purple and a thick coat of trichomes.
A cross between Forum Cut GSC and Face Off OG Bx1, Samoas—like the trademarked cookie—is here to level up the beloved GSC strain. Another strain from Archive Seed Back, this strain brings potency and flavor with big yields, and consumers and growers alike can expect an extra skunky Kush funk alongside the smooth delicious cookie terpenes we have grown to love.
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.