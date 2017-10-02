About this product
Indica / Sativa: 85% Indica
Average Test: 18-25% THC
Time To Flower: 60-70 days
Average Yield: Average
Growing Notes: Naturally resistant to most common molds and mildews, the overall maintenance of this cannabis strain is rather low. The primary element that Sherbet absolutely requires is appropriate growing conditions. These plants must be kept in a protected (shaded) but still warm and Mediterranean style climate. Indoors, the monitoring of humidity levels is important. However, if things do get a little clammy, Sherbet’s ability to resist mold and mildew will protect its flower for a while whilst the problem is being straightened out. Probably the most ideal indoor growing method to use for the Sunset Sherbet strain would be soil growth. Hydroponics may prove more difficult with keeping humidity levels down.
About this strain
Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", and "Sunset Sherbert" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. The average price per gram of Sherbert is $20, but may vary based on your location. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.