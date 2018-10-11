About this product
Sour Apple Kush
Genetics: Sour Diesel X Cinderella 99
Indica / Sativa: 80% Indica
Average Test: 20-22% THC
Time To Flower: 7-9 weeks
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Sour Apple thrives in warm climates, so depending on where you live can be grown both indoors and outside. When grown outside and exposed to warm temperatures you can expect a plant that will grow up to 13 feet, a reliable strain that you can grow with confidence at home Sour Apple is ideal due to being a rather easy plant to care for
About this strain
Sour Apple, also known as "Sour Apple Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Sour Apple is extremely potent and may make your tastebuds tingle. This strain delivers relaxing effects that may leave you stuck on the sofa. Sour Apple is ideal for after work or on a lazy afternoon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and pain.
Sour Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
185 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
SunClone
*We ship to Canada and the United States*
*Take $49 off your first order with exclusive code "Leafly22"!*
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.
