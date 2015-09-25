About this product
Genetics: Tangie X Strawberry Banana
Indica / Sativa: 60% Indica
Average Test: 18-25% THC, 1% CBD
Time To Flower: (7-9 weeks)
Average Yield: Average
Growing notes: it is a short plant with thick branches and stalks that withstand a variety of issues such as strong winds outdoors. The sturdiness of the plant means that it rarely breaks off despite the size of the buds. Even though it grows well outside, an increasing number of growers are cultivating Strawberry Fields indoors because it is a more predictable environment. As well as making it easier to keep diseases and pests at bay, indoor growing enables you to adjust significant growing factors such as humidity, temperature, and lighting. While you can use soil and grow traditionally, you may find that the buds are more potent when plants are grown hydroponically.
Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.