Genetics: Strawberry Banana X Papaya
Indica Dominant
Average THC: 20-23% THC
Time To Flower: (9-10 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Probably the most ideal indoor growing method to use for the strain would be soil growth. Hydroponics may prove more difficult with keeping humidity levels down. The flowering period for this strain is around 8 weeks, with outdoor harvest falling during late September to early October.
Strawberry Guava is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawberry Guava. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
