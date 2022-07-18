About this product
Genetics: Wedding Cake X Mendo Breath
Indica / Sativa: Indica Dominant
Average Test: 25-28% THC
Time To Flower: 60-65 days
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Will be very similar to Wedding cake and mendo breath
Flower Notes: Dense crystal-caked buds that burn to a clean white ash, long pepper-shaped bright neon green nugs with yellow-orange hairs and amber trichomes.
Flavor: Creamy yet fruity spicy grape
Terpenes: Creamy, Fruity, Grape, Herbal, Spicy
Medical Effects: Euphoric, Calm, enhanced senses, aids with treating insomnia, chronic stress, depression, mood swings and chronic pain
Breeder: Qwest Cannabis
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.