Logo for the brand Sunday Extracts

Sunday Extracts

Critical Purple Kush

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

Critical Purple Kush effects

8 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
25% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Lack of appetite
37% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
25% of people say it helps with inflammation
