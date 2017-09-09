ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 366 reviews

Purple OG Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 366 reviews

Purple OG Kush

Purple OG Kush is a powerful strain known for its intense high that envelops both mind and body. With a thick aroma of musty berries and pine, the smell and taste of this strain are as strong as the effects themselves. Purple OG Kush may cause you to feel sleepy, cloudy, and unfocused, making this strain perfect for nighttime use. Both new and experienced consumers should use this strain cautiously, as a little goes a very long way.

Effects

245 people reported 2159 effects
Relaxed 68%
Sleepy 56%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 44%
Stress 41%
Pain 36%
Insomnia 31%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 42%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 8%

Reviews

366

Avatar for Indicaem
Member since 2016
As an indica lover looking for strains that put me to sleep, I had high hopes for this strain but was heavily disappointed. This strain smelled wonderful, tasted great and was a beautiful smoking experience, but I did not feel relaxed or tired. Instead, I felt energetic, focused and productive. I ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Very interesting looking very golden like and looks like the CBN shows on this strain it's only redish golden with heavy golden coat over some of the green leafs. This original OG Purple Kush is some of the best I have had. For such a low tested strain the vape is ultra thick very different. This st...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for prdyrdhd
Member since 2012
I have Multiple Sclerosis and am unable to take one of the medications that calms the symptoms. This is great medicine. I was having an especially painful day, and this relieved me for a couple of hours, long enough to get done what needed to get done. You know how it is; you have to vacuum or do th...
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for Mikee
Member since 2012
my dispensary has this listed as twisted og kush; but with a quick google-search, i found that the official name is ''Twisted Purple OG Kush" with a strain lineage of OG Kush x [Bubba Kush x Sour Diesel] ..it has a nice light semi-sweet taste that's incredibly smooth with a buzz that's full-on in 1...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for BirdBrain
Member since 2013
Purple OG tastes like a Christmas tree that has been rolled in grape fun-dip. The inhale is a menthol-like slightly-sour pine tree flavor split in half with the smooth and slightly floral aroma of grapes and mixed berries. The exhale expands a little bit, while more creamy notes of grapes and berrie...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Purple OG Kush
Strain child
Jesse's Girl
child

Products with Purple OG Kush

