BubbleGum is an award-winning indica dominant hybrid, that is a known to combat pain, stress, and depression. This old-school strain originating from Indiana has worked its way into folklore due to its mysterious origins. Some believe it is closely related to the Afghani landrace stain. Packing both flavor and effect, this is a favorite for many patients.
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona