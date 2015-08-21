About this strain
Cornbread by Rare Dankness is an 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Katsu Bubba Kush and Rare Dankness #2. Its aroma is a sweet mix of lemons and incense, and like a perfect appetizer, Cornbread is all you’ll need to invite the appetite before dinner. With heavy, tranquilizing effects that relax the body, Cornbread also makes a great nightcap as you transition into sleep.
Cornbread effects
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sunday Goods
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona