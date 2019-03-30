About this strain
Limoncello, also known as "Lemoncello" and "Lemonchello 28," is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. This strain produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Limoncello leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.
Limoncello effects
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sunday Goods
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona