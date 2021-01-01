Nano5
NANO5 Lightning Strike 1:20 CBD/THC 15ml
Lightning Strike is best if you’re looking to add some intensity by pushing on that gas pedal. When it’s time to work, this blend helps you focus your creativity to perform your best. You’ll be motivated, so don’t forget to pack your notebooks, laptops, and all those creative tools when out and about.
15ML BOTTLE MG - 7.5 CBD - 150 THC
