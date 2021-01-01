Loading…
Logo for the brand Nano5

Nano5

NANO5 Vitality 3:1:4 CBD/THC/5HTP 30ml Sublingual

About this product

Vitality is the blend for patients with medical conditions seeking the healing power of CBD combined with activated THC and 5HTP. This combination is great for daytime use, especially for new consumers interested in trying cannabis for the first time. Feel strong and active with this mix, which will relieve your aches and pains and elevate your mood, restoring the energy you need for a full day or night.

30ML BOTTLE MG - 225 CBD - 75 THC - 300 5HTP
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!