About this product

Our revolutionary patent-pending, child resistant, ASTM compliant package is perfect for retail sales and display. Can be customized to any size depending on your products.



Easy to use tab locking system allows for adult consumers to open easily while protecting children and animals from accidental consumption. US Code of Federal Regulation Title 16 Part 1700 approved Child Resistant Package.



Available in natural brown paperboard or bright white paperboard. Both materials available with eco-friendly water resistant coating to protect against scratching and damage. All options allow for an abundance of branding and marketing space on the exterior of the package.