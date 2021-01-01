About this product

Single Pack- Perfect packaging option for single joint sales. Protects the joint from light, breakage, and direct handling while providing room for company and product information to be distinctly displayed.



Three Pack- When selling joints in multiples this package is the perfect solution. Can be customized to fit any number of joints you sell together. Keeps joints separate from each other on the interior to prevent damage during movement or transit. Conceals product when the laws require it and still allows for space on the exterior for curated information.