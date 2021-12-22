About this product
3.5g
THCA 26.69%
Total Terpenes 2.06%
THCA 26.69%
Total Terpenes 2.06%
About this strain
Chocolate Marshmallow effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SunMed Growers
Setting the Standard for Clean, Natural & Sustainable Medical Cannabis Cultivation.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.