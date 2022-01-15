About this product
3.5g
THCA 29.72%
Total Terpenes 0.97%
About this strain
Wedding Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Headache
33% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
About this brand
SunMed Growers
Setting the Standard for Clean, Natural & Sustainable Medical Cannabis Cultivation.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.
