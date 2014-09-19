Morning Star
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Morning Star effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
45% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
31% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
18% of people say it helps with insomnia
