Logo for the brand Sunna Ra Acres

Sunna Ra Acres

Morning Star

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Morning Star effects

Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
45% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
31% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
18% of people say it helps with insomnia
