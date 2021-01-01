Total Cannabinoids: 39% THC: 34%



Total Terpenes: 3.7%, Myrcene 2.2 %, Caryophyllene 0.6 %, Limonene 0.2 %, Bisabolol 0.2 %



Tasting Notes: Sweet cream, earthy, lime



Sensation: Relaxed, Comforted, Focused



Lineage: A Sunrise Mountain signature strain that we’ve been growing over 12 years because we love the way it makes us feel and how it grows. High potency rare genotype related to Gelato 45 (Phylos).



Description: This potent smoke will bring you out of the confines of your body and lift you into euphoric visions with a body high perfect for stretching/yoga and breathing. Creme de Luna relieves pain and relaxes muscle spasms while quieting the mind and aids in deep sedated sleep.