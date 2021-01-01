About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 39% THC: 34%
Total Terpenes: 3.7%, Myrcene 2.2 %, Caryophyllene 0.6 %, Limonene 0.2 %, Bisabolol 0.2 %
Tasting Notes: Sweet cream, earthy, lime
Sensation: Relaxed, Comforted, Focused
Lineage: A Sunrise Mountain signature strain that we’ve been growing over 12 years because we love the way it makes us feel and how it grows. High potency rare genotype related to Gelato 45 (Phylos).
Description: This potent smoke will bring you out of the confines of your body and lift you into euphoric visions with a body high perfect for stretching/yoga and breathing. Creme de Luna relieves pain and relaxes muscle spasms while quieting the mind and aids in deep sedated sleep.
About this brand
Sunrise Mountain Farms
Sunrise Mountain’s team of experienced cultivators have your customers' health in mind when selecting and breeding flower cultivars for desired effects. We grow some of our classic high THC strains to satisfy that dominant market demand, and we also cultivate flavorful cultivars that produce other valuable effects. Retail staff and customers can discover what’s right for them because we list specific product information on our labels and packaging to provide guidance about each product.
We are a legacy family farm located in the mountains of Humboldt County cultivating full sun and mixed light premium cannabis. Our products are hand crafted sustainably, without the use of solvents.
•Regenerative cultivation•Sustainable packaging•Education•Customer Service
