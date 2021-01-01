About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 37% THC: 32%
Total Terpenes: 3.0%, Myrcene 1.3 %, alpha-Pinene 0.8 %, beta-Pinene 0.3 % δ-Limonene 0.2 %
Tasting Notes: Berry, Sweet Cream, Evergreen
Sensation: Cerebral, Sedative, Aroused
Lineage: Creme de Luna x Huckleberry Goo
(Huckleberry Goo»»» Huckleberry x Triple Berry Goo)
Breeder: Sunrise Mountain Farms
Description: Flavorful sweet berry cream with undernotes of uplifting evergreen and earthy spice. This unique proprietary strain offers a cerebrally active high without being racey. Induces full body relaxation great for evening exercise. This is potent medicine, be aware of highly euphoric effects.
Total Terpenes: 3.0%, Myrcene 1.3 %, alpha-Pinene 0.8 %, beta-Pinene 0.3 % δ-Limonene 0.2 %
Tasting Notes: Berry, Sweet Cream, Evergreen
Sensation: Cerebral, Sedative, Aroused
Lineage: Creme de Luna x Huckleberry Goo
(Huckleberry Goo»»» Huckleberry x Triple Berry Goo)
Breeder: Sunrise Mountain Farms
Description: Flavorful sweet berry cream with undernotes of uplifting evergreen and earthy spice. This unique proprietary strain offers a cerebrally active high without being racey. Induces full body relaxation great for evening exercise. This is potent medicine, be aware of highly euphoric effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sunrise Mountain Farms
Sunrise Mountain’s team of experienced cultivators have your customers' health in mind when selecting and breeding flower cultivars for desired effects. We grow some of our classic high THC strains to satisfy that dominant market demand, and we also cultivate flavorful cultivars that produce other valuable effects. Retail staff and customers can discover what’s right for them because we list specific product information on our labels and packaging to provide guidance about each product.
We are a legacy family farm located in the mountains of Humboldt County cultivating full sun and mixed light premium cannabis. Our products are hand crafted sustainably, without the use of solvents.
•Regenerative cultivation•Sustainable packaging•Education•Customer Service
We are a legacy family farm located in the mountains of Humboldt County cultivating full sun and mixed light premium cannabis. Our products are hand crafted sustainably, without the use of solvents.
•Regenerative cultivation•Sustainable packaging•Education•Customer Service