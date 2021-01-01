About this product
PACIFIC Tincture- Available in 15ml, glass bottle w/ dropper, box and brochure
Oil Based ‘Strawberry G’ Single Strain tincture
CBD dominant, nearly 2:1 CBD:THC
Pacific is a single strain tincture with a combination of raw and activated cannabinoids. It is a potent yet gentle formula offering an array of benefits for optimal health. The unique combination of terpenes and cannabinoids provide a calming effect on the mind and body. Great for use anytime of the day or night.
Total Cannabinoids/container: 211 mg, THC:56.9% CBD:137.4% CBDV:8.3% CBC:3.2%
Total Cannabinoids/serving: 14mg, THC:3.8% CBD:9.2% CBDV:0.55% CBC:0.21%
Total Terpenes: 0.05%, Bisabolol 0.015%, Caryophyllene 0.009%, Linalool 0.007%
Oil Based ‘Strawberry G’ Single Strain tincture
CBD dominant, nearly 2:1 CBD:THC
Pacific is a single strain tincture with a combination of raw and activated cannabinoids. It is a potent yet gentle formula offering an array of benefits for optimal health. The unique combination of terpenes and cannabinoids provide a calming effect on the mind and body. Great for use anytime of the day or night.
Total Cannabinoids/container: 211 mg, THC:56.9% CBD:137.4% CBDV:8.3% CBC:3.2%
Total Cannabinoids/serving: 14mg, THC:3.8% CBD:9.2% CBDV:0.55% CBC:0.21%
Total Terpenes: 0.05%, Bisabolol 0.015%, Caryophyllene 0.009%, Linalool 0.007%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sunrise Mountain Farms
Sunrise Mountain’s team of experienced cultivators have your customers' health in mind when selecting and breeding flower cultivars for desired effects. We grow some of our classic high THC strains to satisfy that dominant market demand, and we also cultivate flavorful cultivars that produce other valuable effects. Retail staff and customers can discover what’s right for them because we list specific product information on our labels and packaging to provide guidance about each product.
We are a legacy family farm located in the mountains of Humboldt County cultivating full sun and mixed light premium cannabis. Our products are hand crafted sustainably, without the use of solvents.
•Regenerative cultivation•Sustainable packaging•Education•Customer Service
We are a legacy family farm located in the mountains of Humboldt County cultivating full sun and mixed light premium cannabis. Our products are hand crafted sustainably, without the use of solvents.
•Regenerative cultivation•Sustainable packaging•Education•Customer Service