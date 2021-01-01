Sunrise Mountain’s team of experienced cultivators have your customers' health in mind when selecting and breeding flower cultivars for desired effects. We grow some of our classic high THC strains to satisfy that dominant market demand, and we also cultivate flavorful cultivars that produce other valuable effects. Retail staff and customers can discover what’s right for them because we list specific product information on our labels and packaging to provide guidance about each product.



We are a legacy family farm located in the mountains of Humboldt County cultivating full sun and mixed light premium cannabis. Our products are hand crafted sustainably, without the use of solvents.



•Regenerative cultivation•Sustainable packaging•Education•Customer Service