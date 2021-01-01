Total Cannabinoids: 28% CBD: 14% THC: 10 %



Total Terpenes: 2.3 %, Myrcene 0.8 %, Caryophyllene 0.6 %, limonene 0.2 %, Bisabolol 0.2 %, Humulene 0.1 %



Tasting notes: woody, earthy berry, strawberry



Sensation: Balanced by CBD, the effect is Clear Headed with a relaxing, MELLOW high experience.



Description: Well-balanced therapeutic 2:1 ratio. Has a following of customers who really like this strain for their therapeutic needs. Lower THC content is great for use anytime. Medicinal effect without much high effect Just enough to smooth the edges but still be effective. Enhanced focus and creativity. Provides a mild high with optimal relief from anxiety and stress with pleasant subtle flavor.



Lineage: Strawberry Mind Warp x Godfather

(​​Strawberry Mind Warp »»» Strawberry Cough Mendo cut x Prezidential Kush 1.2)

(Godfather»»» Grand Daddy Purple x L.A. Confidential)



Breeder: MTG Seeds

