About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 28% CBD: 14% THC: 10 %
Total Terpenes: 2.3 %, Myrcene 0.8 %, Caryophyllene 0.6 %, limonene 0.2 %, Bisabolol 0.2 %, Humulene 0.1 %
Tasting notes: woody, earthy berry, strawberry
Sensation: Balanced by CBD, the effect is Clear Headed with a relaxing, MELLOW high experience.
Description: Well-balanced therapeutic 2:1 ratio. Has a following of customers who really like this strain for their therapeutic needs. Lower THC content is great for use anytime. Medicinal effect without much high effect Just enough to smooth the edges but still be effective. Enhanced focus and creativity. Provides a mild high with optimal relief from anxiety and stress with pleasant subtle flavor.
Lineage: Strawberry Mind Warp x Godfather
(Strawberry Mind Warp »»» Strawberry Cough Mendo cut x Prezidential Kush 1.2)
(Godfather»»» Grand Daddy Purple x L.A. Confidential)
Breeder: MTG Seeds
About this brand
Sunrise Mountain Farms
Sunrise Mountain’s team of experienced cultivators have your customers' health in mind when selecting and breeding flower cultivars for desired effects. We grow some of our classic high THC strains to satisfy that dominant market demand, and we also cultivate flavorful cultivars that produce other valuable effects. Retail staff and customers can discover what’s right for them because we list specific product information on our labels and packaging to provide guidance about each product.
We are a legacy family farm located in the mountains of Humboldt County cultivating full sun and mixed light premium cannabis. Our products are hand crafted sustainably, without the use of solvents.
•Regenerative cultivation•Sustainable packaging•Education•Customer Service
