Total Cannabinoids: 31.29%

THC: 25.53%, CBD: 0.08 %, CBG: 1.63 %



Terpenes:2.6%

β-Caryophyllene: 0.9%, δ-Limonene 0.5%, β-Myrcene 0.38%, Humulene 0.29%



Tasting Notes: Diesel, Cinnabun, Sweet, Vanilla

Sensation: Happy, Focused, Creative



Description: A long-lasting and energizing high that will get you up and moving, working on your to-do list or simply getting in on meaningful conversation with friends and family. You'll feel a lift at the onset of the high, immediately feeling a sense of happiness and motivation. You'll be infused with a sense of uplifted mood and stress relief, with creative energy and mental clarity that allows you to focus on projects.



Lineage: Wedding Cake x Purple Punch

