Our mint-flavored 1,200mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil + Melatonin is a perfect addition to your nighttime regime. If you’re looking for the benefits of CBD and the restful sleep aid melatonin, this is the perfect product for you. At 30mL in total, each serving (1mL) will deliver 40mg of CBD and 3mg of Melatonin.



Our 1,200mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture is made with just a few simple ingredients: organic MCT oil (derived from coconuts,) hemp extract from our 2021-2022 harvest, natural flavorings, and ethanol.



Suggested Use:



CBD can affect people differently based on unique conditions like body size and previous cannabis use.



Use one hour before your desired bedtime. For rapid absorption, fill the dropper to the 1mL line. Put oil under your tongue for 20 seconds and swallow. For more gradual absorption, add CBD oil to your favorite mint-flavored tea or beverage.



Increase dosage as needed for your desired effect.



Storage Directions



To maintain freshness, keep your 1,200mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture + Melatonin in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. A medicine cabinet is an ideal place for your tincture. Excessive heat and exposure to sunlight can degrade the CBD in your CBD oil tincture. Refrigeration is not recommended for bottles currently in use. When properly stored, your CBD oil tincture will maintain its potency for up to 18 months.



Ingredients



Organic MCT Oil, Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Natural Mint Flavoring, Grain Alcohol, Melatonin



Contains Coconuts (to make MCT oil.) Vegan and gluten-free.



The efficacy of this product has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



The 1,200mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture + Melatonin contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis.