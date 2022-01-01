Our most potent full spectrum tincture to date, Sunset Lake CBD’s new 6,000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture is sure to impress. At 60mL per bottle, each serving (1mL) will deliver 100mg of CBD.



Our 6,000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tinctures are made with just a few simple ingredients: organic MCT oil (derived from coconuts,) hemp extracts from our 2021-2022 harvest, and natural flavorings.



Our 6,000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture is available in three flavors! Choose from:



Citrus

Mint

And unflavored Natural



Suggested Use



CBD can affect people differently based on unique conditions like body size and previous cannabis use. For most people, we recommend starting with a 25mg dose (a quarter of the 1mL dropper). Increase or decrease your dosage based on need.



For rapid absorption, fill the dropper to your desired level, place the end of the dropper under your tongue, squeeze, and let the CBD oil sit under your tongue for 20 seconds before swallowing. For slower absorption, add your desired amount of CBD oil to your favorite beverages or food.



Storage Directions



To maintain freshness, keep your 6,000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil tincture in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. A medicine cabinet is an ideal place for your tincture. Excessive heat and exposure to sunlight can degrade the CBD in your CBD oil tincture. Refrigeration is not recommended for bottles currently in use. When properly stored, your CBD oil tincture will maintain its potency for up to 18 months.



Ingredients



Organic MCT Oil, Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Natural Flavoring (for the mint and citrus flavor only)



Contains Coconuts (to make MCT oil.) Vegan and gluten-free.



The efficacy of this product has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



The 6,000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis.