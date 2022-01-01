Wake up! It’s time for a fresh cup of coffee infused with full-spectrum CBD.



This delicious dark-roast coffee is a perfect blend of tranquility and energy to jumpstart your day without the jitters common with regular coffee. Created with Rainforest-certified coffee beans and hemp-derived CBD straight from our Vermont farm.



Available in three sizes. Full pounds (900mg of CBD), half pounds (450mg), and quarter pounds (225mg). The region of beans is subject to change.



Suggested Use



We recommend using an electric coffee grinder set to drip or percolator size. This is a rougher grind and will work better with our recommended brewing methods.



For best results use a French press or metal mesh coffee filter. Paper filters may filter out some of your CBD.



Storage Directions



Store in the bag in a cool place out of direct sunlight. Excessive heat, light, and oxygen could lead to the degradation of the CBD and can affect the taste of your coffee.



Ingredients



Rainforest-Certified Coffee Beans (Roasted,) Full-Spectrum CBD Extract



Produced in a facility that also processes tree nuts, gluten, and coconut.



The efficacy of this product has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.