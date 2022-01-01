At 25mg per bear, our CBD gummies are the most delicious way to enjoy CBD. Save money on our CBD gummies by buying in bulk with our 1000mg jars.



These CBD gummies are:



THC-Free

Gluten-Free

Non-Vegan



Shipping Advisory



Be advised during the summer months (May-September) our CBD Gummies must be bought with Priority Shipping. Remember that orders over $75 qualify for free shipping!



Suggested Use



CBD can affect people differently based on unique conditions such as body size and previous cannabis use. For most people we suggest starting with a 25 mg dose (one CBD gummy bear.) Adjust dosage based on personal needs. With any further questions, please reach out to us via our contact page.



Storage Directions



Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigeration is recommended, but not necessary.



Ingredients



Corn Syrup, Modified Food Starch (Potato,) Gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Apple Juice Concentrate, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Titanium Dioxide (Color,) Natural and Artificial Flavors, Artificial Colors (Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1,) CBD Hemp Extract



The efficacy of this product has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.