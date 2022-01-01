Help keep your skin feeling soft with our nourishing Hemp Lotion infused with Jasmine, Aloe, and CBD!



Made with Vermont-grown hemp, our formula will help you feel and smell your best. This non-greasy, fast-absorbing lotion also contains Vitamin E and will help your skin feel smooth and cared for.



Sunset Lake’s Hemp Lotion is completely THC-free!



Suggested Use



For best results, apply a generous amount of Hemp Lotion and rub it into your skin as needed. Avoid contact with eyes.



For increased absorption, apply directly after a shower or bath.



Storage Directions



Storing at room temperature is fine. Refrigeration is recommended.



Hemp Lotion should not be exposed to excessive sunlight. Doing so can lead to the breakdown of ingredients.



Ingredients



Deionized Water, Glycerin, Sweet Almond Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Polysorbate 60, Vitamin E Acetate, Organic Aloe Vera Leaf Extract, Triethanolamine, BHT, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylyl Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Jasmine Essential Oil, Orange Essential Oil, Frankincense Essential Oil, CBD Isolate



For topical use only. The efficacy of this product has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.