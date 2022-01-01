Cured Cherry Abacus will smell of sweet cherries and fizzy cola. Some users will also notice hints of red wine.



Cherry Abacus’s top terpenes:



Myrcene - Myrcene is found in mango and hops and has long been used by some cultures as a sedative or muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (1.24%)



alpha-Pinene - Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.39%)



beta-Caryophyllene - Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.33%)



Total Terpene: 2.3% wt.



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 18.82% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.71% | CBD:THC Ratio 27:1



Genetics:



Original Cherry x Abacus - Colorado CBD Seed