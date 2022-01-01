About this product
Cured Cherry Abacus will smell of sweet cherries and fizzy cola. Some users will also notice hints of red wine.
Cherry Abacus’s top terpenes:
Myrcene - Myrcene is found in mango and hops and has long been used by some cultures as a sedative or muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (1.24%)
alpha-Pinene - Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.39%)
beta-Caryophyllene - Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.33%)
Total Terpene: 2.3% wt.
Cannabinoids:
Total CBD - 18.82% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.71% | CBD:THC Ratio 27:1
Genetics:
Original Cherry x Abacus - Colorado CBD Seed
About this brand
Sunset Lake CBD | Save 20% with code "Leafly"
Sunset Lake CBD ships craft CBD products directly to your door, practices sustainable farming techniques, and uses its brand to empower workers all over because of support from people like you!