Cherry Abacus is a stand-alone strain for so many reasons— our only strain from the good folks over at Colorado CBD Seed, our only Indica-dominant CBD hemp flower this year, and the only strain to smell like a bottle of Cherry Cola!



At an impressive 18.82% CBD, Cherry Abacus isn’t a strain to sleep on… though it may help put you to sleep. As an Indica-dominant hemp flower, Cherry Abacus Pre Rolls are a good choice for smokers unwinding at the end of a long day.



Cherry Abacus Pre Rolls are great for folks searching for unique flavor profiles. Cherry Abacus’s lineage shines through in these pre-rolls— users site notes of cherry, dry red wine, and cherry cola when smoked.



Sunset Lake slow cures all of its flower and pre-roll mix to ensure quality and smokability. We test all products with neutral, third-party laboratories. We do not use any pesticides on any of our flower.



Aroma:



Cured Cherry Abacus will smell of sweet cherries and fizzy cola. Some users will also notice hints of red wine.



Cherry Abacus’s top terpenes:



Myrcene - Myrcene is found in mango and hops and has long been used by some cultures as a sedative or muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (1.24%)



alpha-Pinene - Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.39%)



beta-Caryophyllene - Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.33%)



Total Terpene: 2.3% wt.



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 18.82% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.71% | CBD:THC Ratio 27:1



Genetics:



Original Cherry x Abacus - Colorado CBD Seed