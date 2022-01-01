About this product
If you're looking for maximum relaxation, you found the right product. With 20.4% CBD, and 200mg of CBD in each blunt, our kief blunts will leave you feeling cool, calm, and collected.
Kief blunts are tobacco-free, the blunt wrap is made out of slow-burning natural hemp paper with no artificial additives. Enjoy!
Sunset Lake CBD | Save 20% with code "Leafly"
Sunset Lake CBD ships craft CBD products directly to your door, practices sustainable farming techniques, and uses its brand to empower workers all over because of support from people like you!