Lifter (CBD)
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
Strain rating:
Lifter hemp flower’s aroma is complex. Some will say that they smell sweet blueberry pie. Others will notice pungent, aged cheese.
Lifter’s top terpenes:
Myrcene – Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (0.87%)
beta-Caryophyllene – Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.24%)
alpha-Pinene – Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.11%)
Total Terpene: 1.6 wt%
Cannabinoids:
Total CBD - 21.43% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.87% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1
Genetics:
Oregon CBD - Suver Haze x Early Resin Bud
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
Sunset Lake CBD
Sunset Lake CBD ships craft CBD products directly to your door, practices sustainable farming techniques, and uses its brand to empower workers all over because of support from people like you!