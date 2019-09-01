Lifter hemp flower’s aroma is complex. Some will say that they smell sweet blueberry pie. Others will notice pungent, aged cheese.



Lifter’s top terpenes:



Myrcene – Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (0.87%)



beta-Caryophyllene – Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.24%)



alpha-Pinene – Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.11%)



Total Terpene: 1.6 wt%



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 21.43% | Δ9-THC - <0.05% | Total THC - 0.87% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1



Genetics:



Oregon CBD - Suver Haze x Early Resin Bud