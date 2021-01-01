About this product

Saturn CBD salve is made from all-natural, vegan safe, Tennessee CBD. Formulated from a long list of healing roots and oils such as Arnica and Tea Tree oil, this is great for individuals who have minor aches and pains from arthritis, post-workout muscle stress or just dry skin from exposure. Sunshine Solutions knows what it means to hurt and have built this product for those who need real relief. Whether you aches are because of aging or because of a hyper-active lifestyle, this salve can help.



