SunSmoke is superior cannabis at an incredible price. Our coastal farms, California sun, and years of dedication and cultivation have given us a bounty, which we’re now ready to share with the world — at a price that’s out of this world.



Strain: Hybrid Blend

Size: 1/2oz

Description:

An effective blend of our most potent Hybrid strains hitting the perfect balance between a relaxed body and enlightened mental high.

