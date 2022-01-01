About this product
SunSmoke is superior cannabis at an incredible price. Our coastal farms, California sun, and years of dedication and cultivation have given us a bounty, which we’re now ready to share with the world — at a price that’s out of this world.
Strain: Sativa Blend
Size: 1/2oz
Description:
Stay happily active with a blend of our brightest and most uplifting Sativa strains perfectly formulated to keep you motivated all day.
Strain: Sativa Blend
Size: 1/2oz
Description:
Stay happily active with a blend of our brightest and most uplifting Sativa strains perfectly formulated to keep you motivated all day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SunSmoke
Sun-grown to enhance the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of the plant, then packaged in an air-tight tin to preserve freshness, SunSmoke pre-ground cannabis flower comes at a smile-worthy price that won’t make you regret sharing.