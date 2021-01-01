About this product

The 2′ x 4′ Super Clone Room features the most effective cloner in the world, SuperCloset’s SuperCloner 50. This Deep Water Culture germination/cloning system houses a whopping 50 plant locations. The Super Clone Room pairs this world class cloner with the best grow tent in the industry, the Gorilla Grow Tent. This grow package is lit by a 4-foot 4-bulb Sun Blaze Cool Spectrum fixture that is hung from adjustable heavy duty yo-yo’s. Additionally, the Super Clone Room is fitted with a Phresh carbon filter for effective odor control, fans, safety features, cloning rack, and two 5-gallon soil pots for mammoth mother plants, as well as everything else you need to successfully get your crop started immediately.



SuperCloset has made cloning super effortless with the addition of the Super Clone Room to its portfolio of Super products. Clone with ease the very first time – and every time – with the Super Clone Room.