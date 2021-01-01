About this product

This video series focuses on simplifying indoor gardening by honing in on the key details of growing at each critical stage of plant development, while keeping things light-hearted, entertaining, and fun. Sit back, relax, and get ready to laugh and learn with this new series that will have you growing like a SuperPro on your very first try.



Take the guesswork out of growing with our brand new, complete, seed-to-harvest video tutorial series brought to you by the growing gurus at SuperCloset. This new series, hosted by none other than “Growing with Rory”, will impart to you the skills necessary to achieve record breaking yields and the highest quality results.



There is just too much information out there on indoor gardening. The forums, YouTube videos, blogs, etc. just make hydroponics and indoor gardening feel overly complicated and intimidating. The truth is that there are just a few key proficiencies needed at each stage of growth in order to realize far reaching success. This video series focuses on simplifying indoor gardening by honing in on the key details of growing at each critical stage of plant development, while keeping things light-hearted, entertaining, and fun. The episodes progress in a logical, chronological order that flows perfectly with your growth cycle at home. Sit back, relax, and get ready to laugh and learn with this new series that will have you growing like a SuperPro on your very first try.