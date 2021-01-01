Super Closet
Kind LED K3 – L450 Grow Light
About this product
The K3 series LED grow lights are comprised of high powered 3 Watt Light Emitting Diodes featuring a proprietary intensified spectrum designed for flowering large yields. This revolutionary series of LED grow lights will produce the biggest and best yields, while consuming approximately half the electricity and producing virtually no heat. Your Kind LED Grow Light will cultivate record breaking yields, both in quantity and quality, while running quieter, cooler, and more efficiently than any other grow light. Guaranteed.
Full Specifications of the K3 – L450 LED Grow Light:
Dimensions: 20″ x 11″ x 3″
Weight: 16 lbs.
Actual Wattage: 270w
HID Wattage Equivalent: 450w
Modules: 8
Diodes per Module: 15
Total Diodes: 120
Diode Wattage: 3w
Footprint: 2.5′ x 3.5′
Input Voltage: 100-240V AC Power Input
Work Frequency: 50/60 Hz – Suitable for Global Energy Environment
Output Voltage: UL Standard Output Voltage – Less than 76V DC
Amperage: 2.25
Kind Factor: 10/10
Replaces: 450w Traditional Grow Light / Actual Wattage: 270w
