The SuperCloner 50-Site Hydroponic Cloner truly takes the guesswork out of growing. We have created the ideal indoor gardening environment inside of our hydroponic cloner, in which every key detail has already been considered and incorporated into our professional design. Germinate, clone, and vegetate your plants up to nearly 2′ in height. You can even flower and harvest plants!



You will have the luxury of following these simple instructions to attain amazing results and yields of the highest quantity and quality yields – comparable to those of Master Growers!