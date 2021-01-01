About this product

The SuperFlower 3.0 HPS Soil Grow Cabinet is the perfect choice for those tall plants you want to grow indoors. Boasting the most vertical grow height in the SuperCloset cabinet line-up, the SuperFlower is a perfect addition to your established grow cabinet setup or as a standalone powerhouse for high yields.



Dual custom carbon filters and locking doors mean your grow will be safe from pesky aromas and prying eyes. The SuperFlower stands at 36” wide, 24”d and 72” tall.



This award-winning, completely automated grow system comes with every component needed to start growing today, a nine episode video tutorial, a “No Hassle” 3 year warranty, and complimentary 7 Day/Week Lifetime Customer, Technical, and Grow Support. Grow your own with this fully automated, quiet, safe, beautiful, light-tight, locking, InfraCool, powder-coated stealth grow box, designed to fit perfectly in your home!



Our SuperFlower 3.0 HPS Soil Grow Cabinet truly takes the guesswork out of growing. We have created the ideal indoor gardening environment in which every key detail has already been considered and incorporated into our professional design. You will have the luxury of following simple instructions to attain amazing results and yields of the highest quantity and quality yields – comparable to those of Master Growers!