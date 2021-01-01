About this product

The name says it all. The SuperLocker 3.0 HPS Grow Cabinet looks exactly like that gym locker from your school days for the most discrete indoor garden you can get. The smallest of the SuperCloset “Dual Chamber” cabinets has a perfect area to clone and germinate new plants while flowering and harvesting in the main chamber. Cut down on your grow time by using the separate cloning chamber to run a continuous cycle for more harvests per year.



Standing at 15” wide, 24” deep and 66” high, you can slide this unit into those tight spaces but still benefit from 30” of grow height inside. Plus, key lock doors offer protection against prying eyes.



This award-winning, completely automated hydroponic grow system comes with every component needed to start growing today, a nine episode video tutorial, a “No Hassle” 3 year warranty, and complimentary 7 Day/Week Lifetime Customer, Technical, and Grow Support. Grow your own with this fully automated, fully assembled, quiet, safe, beautiful, air-tight, light-tight, lockable, InfraCool, powder-coated stealth grow box, designed to fit perfectly in your home!



Our SuperLocker 3.0 HPS Grow Cabinet truly takes the guesswork out of growing. We have created the ideal indoor gardening environment in which every key detail has already been considered and incorporated into our professional design. You will have the luxury of following these simple instructions to attain amazing results and yields of the highest quantity and quality yields – comparable to those of Master Growers!