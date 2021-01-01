About this product

SuperCloset’s all-in-one, turn-key, hydroponic LED grow room tent package makes indoor gardening simple and fun! The SuperRoom 5′ x 9′ LED Grow Room Package is a professionally designed, fully automated LED grow room package that comes complete with everything you need for a smooth and easy growing experience. Grow like a professional!



The SuperRoom 5′ x 9′ LED Grow Room Package includes a 5′ x 9′ Gorilla Grow Tent; dual Kind LED K5-XL750 grow lights; your choice of the 26-Site SuperFlow or 12-Site Bubble Flow Bucket dual action hydroponic system; timers for complete automation; an Phresh carbon scrubber & filter; digital readout thermometer / hygrometer; an internal circulation fan; an adjustable net trellis system; an electrical GFCI adapter; a pH Testing Kit; a TDS Meter;a TechnaFlora Nutrient Bundle; an instructional DVD and a 3 year warranty!