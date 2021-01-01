About this product

Our CBD-rich face oil delivers the full spectrum of cannabinoids (CBD + CBG, CBC, etc.) straight to your body's largest organ: your skin! This product is formulated using a whole plant extract and therefore contains trace amounts of THC (<0.3%). Suitable for all skin types. Ethanol extracted and made in Colorado.



.5 ounce bottle (50 uses)



250MG FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT PER BOTTLE

5MG FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT PER USE



INGREDIENTS - Organic apricot kernel oil, organic jojoba seed oil, full spectrum hemp extract.



This oil is processed on the same equipment that is used to process MCT (coconut) oil. Equipment is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between batches.



SUGGESTED USE - Adults massage 10 drops into face and neck, 1-2 times per day. Shake well before using.



NITTY GRITTY



Our oil is formulated using a full spectrum hemp extract that is roughly 80-85% cannabinoids and 15-20% terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins, and minerals. The concentration of cannabinoids in our .5 ounce bottle is > 200MG.



Instead of magnetically stirring the oil (which only remains homogenous while it's stirring), we homogenize it using a high-shear homogenizer. What does this mean? It means we can guarantee our oil is completely homogenous from the first drop to the last.



HOW WE REALLY USE IT



We massage this oil into our skin on the daily. Although we market it as a face oil, it can be used all over your body; rub it into achy feet, massage it into your lower abdomen when you're feeling crampy, use it during a massage, etc.



THE MORE YOU KNOW



Rich in vitamin E, jojoba seed oil is known for being both hydrating and purifying. As for the apricot oil, it's also hydrating and is great for sensitive skin.



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.