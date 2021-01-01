About this product

A rich and flavorful blend that will warm you from the inside out. Also happens to make a next level mug of golden milk. Made in Denver, Colorado.



3.3 ounce jar (25 servings)



500MG CBD PER JAR

20MG CBD PER SERVING



INGREDIENTS - Organic turmeric, organic cinnamon, MCT oil powder (MCT oil, acacia fiber), organic ginger, organic black pepper, organic vanilla bean, CBD. Contains coconut.



PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS. NO ADDED SUGAR.



SUGGESTED USE - Adults mix 2 teaspoons into 12 ounces of warm milk of your choice. Sweeten as desired.



NITTY GRITTY



This is the product that inspired our first line. It is rich and flavorful, and is more warming than it is spicy (if you take your golden milk on the spicy side, simply add a bit more ginger and/or black pepper). Each serving contains over 700MG turmeric (one serving = two teaspoons).



HOW WE REALLY USE IT



90% of the time we use this powder to whip up a mean mug of golden milk but we also love using it to make golden chia pudding (it's delicious in overnight oats, too).



THE MORE YOU KNOW



Freshly ground black pepper is added to all of our TURMERIC + products to help increase the bioavailability of the turmeric. MCT oil (in liquid or powder form) is used for the very same reason, but also because it helps to increase the bioavailability of the CBD.



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.