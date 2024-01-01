Loading...

Superior Organics

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabisConcentratesTopicals

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

4 products
Product image for Blue Razz
Flower
Blue Razz
by Superior Organics
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pink Kush
Flower
Pink Kush
by Superior Organics
THC 26.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Glazed Grape
Flower
Glazed Grape
by Superior Organics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Meringue Pie
Flower
Lemon Meringue Pie
by Superior Organics
THC 0%
CBD 0%