Banana Macaroon, a hybrid strain born from the #4 phenotype of Do-Si-Dos crossed with Banana Punch. A main terpene profile of Limonene, Myrcene, and Pinene create notes of citrus, hops, basil, and earthy pine. Patients may expect a balanced, relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief.

Flavor/Aroma: Citrus, Hops, Basil, Pine, Earthy

Lineage: Tina x Grease Monkey #8

Reported Effects: Mental Stimulation, Body Relief, Hunger Inducing, Sedative

Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Farnesene, β-Myrcene

Cannabinoids: CBDa, CBG, CBGa, CBC, CBDV, CBL, delta8-THC

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.