Fire Bros., the Seattle-based breeder, created Peanut Butter Crunch from Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath. The high THC level (up to 25%) makes this strain a favorite for Indica lovers who are into sweet and nutty flavors. So long as you can handle its stony effects, which last for hours, Peanut Butter Crunch is a delicious afternoon snack. Peanut Butter Crunch sounds like a cereal, which isn’t too far off from the flavors you’ll be getting on the first few drags. The strain starts as a creamy, nutty flavor that’s super sweet but progresses to an earthy, herbal exhale. As you smoke, and begin your hours-long trip to the crunchy beyond, you’ll start to taste a dessert-like flavor, like burnt peanut butter cookies. Around the time this taste settles in, you should start to feel the effects of this high-powered Peanut Butter favorite. Your negative thoughts should slow down, stop racing, and yield to happier ones. This strain is for people who want to enter an unfocused, relaxed state, a willing oblivion. In this place, pain, depression, muscle spasms, anxiety, and more don’t seem as big of a deal. Peanut Butter Crunch is known for being able to sustain this state for hours, depending on the dosage and the user’s experience level. (Wikileaf)

Reported Effects: Aroused, Hungry, Sleepy, Euphoric, Happy, Relaxed

Flavor/Aroma: Butter, Nutty, Ammonia, Earthy, Sweet, Creamy

Lineage: Do-Si-Dos x Mendo Breath

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Pinene, Humulene

